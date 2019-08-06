YoungBoy Never Broke Again will soon be released from jail after serving a three-month sentence for violating his probation and although he's not back in the streets yet, he's already found himself in some new controversy. The Baton Rouge personality is no stranger to drama. Every single relationship he's been in has ended with social media blowing things out of proportion and when it comes to his legal history, we can confidently say he's been troubled. There may not be anything wrong with the teenager's response to Nipsey Hussle's passing but some fans are looking far into a video that leaked online and calling the young man disrespectful and insensitive for what he said about the late Los Angeles rapper.



Image via HNHH

A leaked interview has been making the rounds, showing a nervous host asking NBA YoungBoy how Nip's death impacted him. As you know by now, YoungBoy doesn't mince his words so he came through with no filter. "I can't show fake love, I don't know him," said YoungBoy. "But, God bless his family, I guess."

Perhaps that final addition is what's rubbing people the wrong way. The way YoungBoy nonchalantly says "I guess" at the end makes it seem like he doesn't care about Hussle's passing at all. However, the clip is very likely being taken out of context. Since YoungBoy didn't know Nip, you can't expect him to blurt out some heartfelt response. Still, rest in peace to the great Nipsey Hussle. As for YoungBoy Never Broke Again, we're excited for him to get out.