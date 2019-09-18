You hear all about how some of these rappers are total divas behind-the-scenes. For some artists, like Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, it makes sense. They give off that aura in their public personas. However, there are people that we wouldn't expect to ask for much on their tour riders. People like Kevin Gates, MoneyBagg Yo, and others. When it comes to YoungBoy Never Broke Again, the young Baton Rouge rapper could truly be unpredictable. His online antics have proven to be pretty outlandish at times but his photographer notes that he's truly not picky at all when it comes to what he needs backstage at his show.

Usually, you'll find bottles, water, candles, and other items on an artist's rider. NBA YoungBoy doesn't really care what shows up backstage for him though. In an interview with Revolt, his personal photographer ShotByJacques compares the teenager to other stars he's captured, revealing that he's probably the least demanding celebrity when it comes to his rider.

"He doesn’t really ask for anything. He really just likes pulling up to the show, going onstage, and leaving," said the photographer. "He doesn’t really like hanging around in lounges or anything. I’ve shot for other artists, as well. I’ve shot for Moneybagg Yo, Cardi B and Yo Gotti. They’ll request stuff like bottles."

Elsewhere in the interview, he discusses how the two initially met and why he always ends up capturing the star at his best angles.