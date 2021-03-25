She hopped on television and trashed NBA YoungBoy following his arrest and unsurprisingly, Wendy Williams has incurred the wrath of the rapper's loved ones. "He's got to go to jail," said Williams on her show. "How do you do a hot pursuit. There are innocent people out here. You could have hurt innocent people in your hot pursuit and running through people's backyards. Nobody wants that. bringing down the property value." YoungBoy's mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, quickly clapped back at Williams, but she isn't quite finished.

After making a post yesterday, Mama Gaulden faced trolls who laughed at her family's current circumstance. Even rappers who were beefing with YoungBoy like Kodak Black and Young Thug came forward to say that they didn't wish jail or prison on anyone, but that didn't stop the public from slinging a bit of cruelty her way.

"And FYI y'all laughing at Wendy Williams say my child bring property value down she's not talking just about my child she's talking about blacks in General because no matter rapper doctors Lawer if you're colored that's the term they use [grinning emoji]," she wrote. She also added, "F*ck Wendy Williams around here."

Meanwhile, YoungBoy remains in federal custody and has been indicted on weapons charges. Check out Gaulden's posts below.