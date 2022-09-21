There are apparently strict guidelines for getting into Erica Banks' section at the club. The 1501 Certified Ent. rapper revealed that she doesn't allow skinny or poorly dressed women to tag along with her to the club for the sake of protecting her brand.



Erica Banks attends the Radio Remote Room for BET Awards 2022 at The Conga Room at L.A. Live on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)



"If she don’t look how I want her to look, physically, I don’t want her to come because the look of everything is so important to me,” the "Buss It" rapper said. "I just want a certain type of look. She could be the sweetest girl I’ve ever met in my life, but if she don’t look the part, I don’t want her to come. It’s just not the vibe I’m on. She can come to the cookout, she can come to the listening party, but the club? I feel like b*tches gotta look a certain way to come.”

Banks' comments led to a significant amount of pushback, as well as a few jokes. NBA Youngboy's mom, Sherhonda Gaulden, chimed in after The Neighborhood Talk reposted the leaked video of Banks' comments. Gaulden certainly wasn't forgiving of Banks, and offered to "bring her back to reality."

"She sounds stupid and she not half of what she's describing and looks don't make a person I will bring her back to reality," she wrote. "She trying to look thick and pretty in the club for men that wanna n.. on her face and go home to their wife's [sic]."

Check out her comments below.