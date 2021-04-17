It's been a year filled with hardships for NBA Youngboy who is currently incarcerated. The rapper has been in police custody since mid-March and from a recent update from his lawyer, it appears the rapper will have to do some sort of prison time. The unfortunate circumstances mean that he won't be able to provide for his family or be with his children for an extended period of time. To make matters worse, it appears as if he's expecting another child.



Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

Earlier today, NBA Youngboy's girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle shared photos to the 'Gram which appear to show her pregnant. Fans immediately began speculating that she's currently expecting NBA Youngboy's child which is reported to be his eighth.

The news arrives shortly after Michelle shared an update from the rapper. "He said 'it's cool cooler than my ice im waiting to put back on my beck its all good believe that' -- Sincerely Kentrell," the message reads. Yaya Mayweather, who also has a child with Youngboy, shared a similar message to her 'Gram, though she added, 'GIRL BYEEE' in the caption.

Before rumors of Jazlyn Mychelle's pregnancy emerged, the rapper appeared in front of a judge where he pleaded not guilty to firearms charges. Additionally, he's expected to face a judge on April 20th on "state weapons and drug charges."

