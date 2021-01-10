NBA Youngboy might be trying to maintain a low profile these days but he did receive some great news yesterday. Though he and Yaya Mayweather have split, they welcomed a baby boy together. It's an incredible way for anyone to start off the year and given the photo Yaya shared yesterday, it seems that she and the child are in good health.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like everything is all the way copacetic with all of the mothers of his children. Jania threw shade at the rapper and his current girlfriend with a meme. However, she said that it wasn't actually intentional. She dropped a meme that suggested Youngboy isn't satisfied with his current relationship with Mychelle because he's still in love with Jania. On top of that, NBA Youngboy welcomed a new child around that time so overall, it was just a weird time to share that meme.

After many started hounding her over the post, she clarified that she didn't actually clock the fact that YB and Jaz's names were written on the memes. "Istg I didn't see those names I'm sorry," she tweeted. She later reiterated that she was wrong but left a warning shot. "See this why...... imma tell you once I don’t want kentrell and bae you got him right so why tf you on the internet doing the most," Jania tweeted.

At some point, Mychelle seemingly fired back at Jania's claims with as little as five words. "Bae said she could never," she tweeted along with a laughing emoji.

Slide through the post below.