NBA Youngboy's trial is underway in Los Angeles. The rapper is being tried for felony gun possession after police say they discovered a firearm in his car in California. Prosecutors have practically been trying to use any means they could to secure a conviction but it appears to be getting increasingly difficult for them.



Icel Kuznetsova, a forensic examiner for the FBI and "an expert in the field of latent print examinations," testified in the trial this week where she revealed that she didn't discover any fingerprints on the magazine or cartridges of the FNX-45 pistol that was allegedly in NBA Youngboy's possession. She also claimed that she didn't actually test the gun itself for fingerprints.

“There’s no evidence based on any of your analysis that shows that Mr. Gaulden touched those particular items at all, is that correct?” defense lawyer Andrew Flier asked Kuznetsova.

“I did not develop any prints on these items," she responded.

The testimony from Kuznetsova appears to be another win for NBA Youngboy in his case. Earlier this week, a judge ruled against using lyrics from two of his songs as evidence in the case.

Following his federal gun charge case in California, NBA Youngboy will have to face a judge in Louisiana for similar charges. NBA Youngboy pleaded not guilty in both cases.

We will continue to keep you posted on any more information regarding the case.

