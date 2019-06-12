YoungBoy Never Broke Again has had more than a few run-ins with the law over the course of his music career. At just 19-years-old, the Baton Rouge rapper has become notorious for his controversial history. When he first broke onto the scene, there was a video circulating of him bodyslamming his girlfriend in a hotel hallway. A year later, he was targeted in a shooting in Florida over Rolling Loud weekend. There have been several updates regarding his associates in the Never Broke Again crew and the latest involves another one of YoungBoy's friends who has just been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting in 2016.

As reported by The Advocate, the Baton Rouge rap community has been targeted more heavily over the last month after Louisiana cops started investigating the Miami shooting involving NBA YoungBoy. Over the weekend, it was reported that one of the artist's associates was arrested in connection to the 2017 murder of Gee Money. Well, another one of YoungBoy's affiliates has just been arrested for his role in a 2016 drive-by.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

21-year-old Turlondrick Norman has been arrested for firing shots alongside NBA YoungBoy in a non-fatal drive-by in 2016. YoungBoy was arrested over two years ago for his role in the crime and because of his involvement in the Florida shooting, he is currently in jail on a probation hold.

The warrant that was placed for Norman's arrest says that the two men were riding in a car with a couple of other people when they drove to a house to investigate who was responsible for the murder of YoungBoy's cousin. They began shooting at two people when one person was injured. Norman, who is also known as NBA Selfpaid and NBA Boomer, was arrested on two counts of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a stolen firearm.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images