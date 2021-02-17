Those new teeth were on full display as NBA YoungBoy spent some time with fans while on Instagram Live. The busy father of seven (or eight, depending on who you ask) kids has been regularly releasing new music, but he took some time to escape from the studio to share a few thoughts while streaming with thousands of his admirers. YoungBoy listened to some music, rapped a few songs, and showed off his new bright, grill-less smile.



Erika Goldring / Contributor / Getty Images

During the session, YoungBoy had a few words for people who he believes are plotting against him in the shadows. "It's all good. They can d*ck ride...they can clique up all they want," said the rapper. "B*tch, you better not get caught out of bounds." Of course, people have been trying to pinpoint exactly who and what YoungBoy was talking about, but it seems that he wasn't referencing any beef in particular. Still, fans have been at it online.

Just yesterday (February 15), an interview with Fredo Bang surfaced after the rapper denied that he had any tension with his fellow Baton Rouge artist. The two were pinned against one another in 2019 and 2020, but Fredo came forward to say that he wishes YoungBoy nothing but the best. Check out a few clips from NBA YoungBoy's Instagram Live session below.