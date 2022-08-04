The 30-song album will include appearances from Quavo, Kehlani and Rod Wave.
It's officially NBA Youngboy season. Though he's largely kept The Last Slimeto under wraps since its announcement earlier this year, he's slowly unveiled new songs and information on the project. As we approach the release of his upcoming album, the Lousiana-born rapper finally unveiled the entirety 30-song tracklist and the features.
The rapper shared the entire tracklist earlier today on his newly reactivated Instagram page, revealing two new features to appear on the project. Kehlani is set to join NBA Youngboy on "My Go To." Rod Wave also appears on the project for "Home Ain't Home." Earlier this year, NBA Youngboy linked up with Quavo on "Don't Rate Me," which serves as track 18 on The Last Slimeto.
Earlier this year, NBA Youngboy shared a sample pack of 10 songs off of The Last Slimeto to hold them down until the album dropped in full. Those records will also be included in the final body of work.
Check out the full tracklist below.
1. I Know
2. Hold Your Own
3. Umm Hmm
4. Top Sound
5. My Time
6. Free Dem 5’s
7. My Go To feat. Kehlani
8. Lost Soul Survivor
9. F**k Da Industry
10. Kamikaze
11. Swerving
12. Stay the Same
13. Home Ain’t Home feat. Rod Wave
14. 7 Days
15. Digital
16. Vette Motors
17. Slow Down
18. Don’t Rate Me feat. Quavo
19. Proof
20. 4KT Baby
21. The North Bleeding
22. Loner Life
23. Acclaimed Emotions
24. Wagwan
25. Ghost
26. Nightfall
27. Holy
28. I Got the Bag
29. Mr. Grim Reaper
30. I Hate YoungBoy