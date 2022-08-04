It's officially NBA Youngboy season. Though he's largely kept The Last Slimeto under wraps since its announcement earlier this year, he's slowly unveiled new songs and information on the project. As we approach the release of his upcoming album, the Lousiana-born rapper finally unveiled the entirety 30-song tracklist and the features.



Via HNHH

The rapper shared the entire tracklist earlier today on his newly reactivated Instagram page, revealing two new features to appear on the project. Kehlani is set to join NBA Youngboy on "My Go To." Rod Wave also appears on the project for "Home Ain't Home." Earlier this year, NBA Youngboy linked up with Quavo on "Don't Rate Me," which serves as track 18 on The Last Slimeto.

Earlier this year, NBA Youngboy shared a sample pack of 10 songs off of The Last Slimeto to hold them down until the album dropped in full. Those records will also be included in the final body of work.

Check out the full tracklist below.

1. I Know

2. Hold Your Own

3. Umm Hmm

4. Top Sound

5. My Time

6. Free Dem 5’s

7. My Go To feat. Kehlani

8. Lost Soul Survivor

9. F**k Da Industry

10. Kamikaze

11. Swerving

12. Stay the Same

13. Home Ain’t Home feat. Rod Wave

14. 7 Days

15. Digital

16. Vette Motors

17. Slow Down

18. Don’t Rate Me feat. Quavo

19. Proof

20. 4KT Baby

21. The North Bleeding

22. Loner Life

23. Acclaimed Emotions

24. Wagwan

25. Ghost

26. Nightfall

27. Holy

28. I Got the Bag

29. Mr. Grim Reaper

30. I Hate YoungBoy