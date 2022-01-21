Timothy Leeks, also known as Lul Tim, became infamous following the death of Chicago rapper King Von. Leeks was allegedly the person who pulled the trigger on Von after getting into an altercation with rapper Quando Rondo. Quando is closely affiliated with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who has had his fair share of rap-related feuds in the last few weeks. He doesn't plan on going easy on his opps, it would seem, as YB name-dropped the notorious Lul Tim multiple times on his new mixtape, Colors, threatening to unleash the alleged killer onto his enemies.



Erika Goldring/Getty Images

On two songs from the new mixtape, Lul Tim gets mentioned as YB blasts anyone who has been going against him. On "No Switch," the rapper name-drops Quando and Tim, saying, "They know they don't want to see Lul Tim jump from out that truck/They know Quando rollin' like them 60s, buck, he put you up/Know I'm a thug ass n***a out that north, and I'ma throw it up."

And then on "Gangsta" with Quando Rondo, Quando mentions Lul Tim, saying, "They say Lul Tim the biggest opp/Stepped on that boy, don't do no fightin'." Many believe that Quando is referring to King Von's murder in this lyric.

As the world continues to react to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's new mixtape, check out the two songs in question below. What do you think about YoungBoy and Quando name-dropping Lul Tim?