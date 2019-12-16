Despite struggling with a slew of legal issues, young superstar Youngboy Never Broke Again has managed to sustain an incredible career thus far. Consistently holding it down as one of the game's most-streamed artists, the Baton Rouge emcee has yet to fully explore the limits of his potential. And while it looked grim for a minute, YoungBoy recently caught a break after his Judge Bonnie Jackson prematurely put an end to his three-year probation period.

Jackson previously issued the probation in August of 2017, at the time imploring YoungBoy to realize the scope of his own influence. It would appear she has since noticed a change in the rapper, and proceeded to reward his good behavior accordingly. The move was not lost on NBA, who took to Instagram to thank Judge Jackson for consistently providing him with the opportunity to right his wrongs. "She gave me opportunity after opportunity," he reflects, shaking his head. "She really helped me grow. She helped me get to this point, to be honest."

While some remain wary of his silver-tongued ways, others believe this to be a sincere admission from YoungBoy, who recently found success in his MJ-inspired "Dirty Iyanna." Provided he can remain on course, there's honestly no telling how big he might get in the years to come.