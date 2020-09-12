NBA Youngboy Takes A Moment To Reflect On "Drug Addiction"

Youngboy Never Broke Again has established himself as one of the most compelling artists of this new generation. It's been three years since he's emerged but project after project, he continues to prove that he's a new voice for the South. The rapper is fresh off of the release of his latest project, Top -- a 21-track project with the only features coming from Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne. Beyond that, he takes control of the whole project, using it as a moment to provide insight into aspects of his life that aren't publicly broadcasted.

Opening the project up with "Drug Addiction," NBA Youngboy gives fans a bit of introspection before diving deep into the bangers. The melancholic guitar loop rings out as NBA Youngboy reflects on the streets, women, and money.

Check out NBA Youngboy's "Drug Addiction" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't got no peak, leave blood inside the streets

Used to wash my clothes inside the sink, now a young nigga walk on mink

Takin' care of my dawg, made myself a boss, they gon' take one off, he blink

'Fore a nigga had fame, I was sittin' in a cell, young nigga takin' off them links

