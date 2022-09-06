NBA YoungBoy Surprises Fans With New Mixtape, "Realer 2"

NBA YoungBoy surprised fans on Tuesday by sharing a new mixtape titled, Realer 2. The 15-track effort includes just one feature, an appearance from Jaz on the track, "Poppin Shit."

The project is a sequel to YoungBoy's 2018 mixtape, Realer, which many fans believe to be among his best work.

The prospect of YoungBoy releasing Realer 2 has been on the horizon for quite some time, with the rapper hinting at the project back in February. After sharing the song, "Opposite," he wrote in the description for the video on YouTube, “Ha ha …… should I drop realer 2 tomorrow???”

The next day came and went with no word on Realer 2. It wasn't until yesterday when DJ Akademiks reported that the mixtape was ready for release at midnight that fans would be able to fully dive in.

The project arrives just one month after the release of YoungBoy's fourth studio album, The Last Slimeto, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, narrowly losing out to Bad Bunny.

Check out YoungBoy's Realer 2 below.

Tracklist:

1. Put It On Me

2. Boot Up

3. Dangerous Love

4. Bloody Night

5. I Don't Like It

6. Tell Me

7. Shotta Soul

8. Fresh Prince Of Utah

9. Never Lie

10. DentHead

11. Poppin Shit (feat. Jaz)

12. I'm The One

13. Survive

14. You Knew

15. Purge Me

