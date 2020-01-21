At just 20-years-old, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has a lot of time to find that one special person to spend the remainder of his days with. Perhaps he's already crossed paths with her, not realizing at the time how special their connection was. Between his time with Yaya, Jania, Kaylyn, and too many other women for us to even name, the superstar rapper has been active on the dating front. For a while, it felt as though each new week, there was a new girl popping up with his face tattooed on their skin, as if they were part of some sort of collective tribe. While he has certainly enjoyed his time with women in the past, fathering a handful of children by different mothers, NBA YoungBoy would have you believe that he's ready to settle down and waste his days with a singular female. He just hasn't found her yet.

Taking to social media, YoungBoy Never Broke Again pulled a page out of Meek Mill's book, publicly denoting his relationship struggles in the past and praying to a higher spirit to send him an angel. "I need a wife," begged the rapper online, adding a smiley face emoji at the conclusion of the tweet. In his replies, a bunch of fans are calling him out, reminding the Baton Rouge spitter that he's had numerous women enter his life that were definitely wifey material, however, he either let them slip out of his grip or didn't return the love, causing those bonds to fall apart.

Do you think NBA YoungBoy will ever find somebody to settle down with? Does she possibly live in his past?



Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images