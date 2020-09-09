NBA YoungBoy Spits Aggressive Bars On "Soul Stealer" Single

We're just days away from receiving the much-hyped forthcoming project, TOP, from NBA YoungBoy. The Lousiana rapper has regularly shared new music, often unannounced, but fans have been expecting his album rollout with the impending release. YoungBoy has given us "Callin" featuring Snoop Dogg, "Need It" with Migos, as well as a string of solo singles. His controversial personal life often steals the spotlight over his music, but he is determined to shift focus back to his career.

In an effort to do just that, NBA YoungBoy has shared his latest single "Soul Stealer," a track where the rapper delivers aggressive, hard-hitting bars. While we haven't received TOP's official tracklist just yet, it's expected that "Soul Stealer will make an appearance on the album. As soon as we hear more about the project, we'll let you know. In the meantime, check out NBA YoungBoy's "Soul Stealer" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

F*ck n*gga, you'll work or do your job

Remember we ain't friends

B*tch n*gga hatin' who I am

Same kid from inside the Pen