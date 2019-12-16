NBA YoungBoy Speaks To Kodak Black In "Letter 2 Kodak"

In many ways, Kodak Black and YoungBoy Never Broke Again are very similar. The two rappers are incredibly popular in the mainstream and in the streets, running up streams and dominating on several different platforms. It's been a complicated annual campaign for both stars. They both got locked up around the same time, heading to jail in Spring 2019 for unrelated charges. NBA YoungBoy got some good news last week when he found out he was officially off probation but, unfortunately, Black wasn't so lucky. The Florida native was sentenced to spend over three years behind bars and his peer YB is now writing him a letter in the form of a song.

20-year-old NBA YoungBoy is officially back with a brand new record just days after the release of "Dirty Iyanna." This time, YB is going a less controversial route, sending some positivity to Kodak Black, telling the world that he's writing a letter to send to him in prison as he spends the next few years locked away. YoungBoy speaks on his own experiences in prison, accepting that it was his time to clean up his act and now, he considers himself a stronger man.

What do you think of the new song?

Quotable Lyrics:

I been in it for so long but still can’t get it right

Follow my heart I’ll never let no one control my life

Kodak locked up and I miss him so I’ma send a kite

Jeopardizing blessings, I don’t know why I still tote my pain