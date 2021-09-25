Birdman said it best -- NBA Youngboy is on pace to becoming one of the biggest stars of this generation. During a recent interview, he said that NBA Youngboy's numbers don't lie, especially since he is behind bars. "I think NBA YoungBoy might be the biggest rapper," said Birdman. "Ain't no n***a gone be bigger than NBA YoungBoy, numbers don't lie, he's the biggest YouTube artist and he behind the wall."



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

On Friday, NBA Youngboy shared his latest body of work, Sincerely, Kentrell and fans have been eating it up. Following the first day of its release, the sales projections show that the rapper might be on pace to have his biggest debut to date on the Billboard 200. Per HitsDailyDouble, Sincerely, Kentrell is currently on pace to move 135K-155K in its first week, largely from the streams. Even more, Youngboy could end up breaking Drake's three-week streak at #1 with Certified Lover Boy. If he does, then Birdman's predictions certainly hold true.

Youngboy's already been dominating YouTube over the years as one of the platform's highest-performing artists. Unfortunately, the rapper's manager recently stated that YouTube refused to promote Sincerely, Kentrell.

"YouTube told us they can’t promote YB because of his image," the IG Story post read. "Weak ass platform. Your #1 artist 3 years in a row."

While YouTube's yet to respond, it seems like NBA Youngboy is doing quite well with or without their support.

