YoungBoy Never Broke Again may need to go on a solo trip to do some soul searching because, without exaggeration, this man is out here claiming a different love interest every week. 2020 just started and already, he's gotten back together with his ex-girlfriend Iyanna Mayweather, seemingly broken up with her, declared that he needs a wife, and then apparently rekindled the romance with Yaya again. In the span of twenty-three days, the Baton Rouge native has been exhibiting so many mixed signals and we have no choice but to believe his relationship with Mayweather is toxic. Just the other day, the famous boxer's daughter shared a video of the rapper speaking to a wall in the studio, worrying fans and causing people to pray for YoungBoy. After claiming that he "misses" someone this week, YB is now back to sharing photos of his girlfriend on social media, posting a new picture of Yaya.

Running without a caption, NBA YoungBoy shared a photo of Iyanna Mayweather in a glamorous pair of sunglasses and an expensive watch, just about confirming that they're back together. And, if they're not still a couple, it's a little Joe Goldberg-esque to be posting pics of his ex online.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again appears to be in love with Mayweather and, although their young love is beautiful, it does not appear to be healthy for either side. Hopefully, they can prove us wrong.