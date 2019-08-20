Last week, Baton Rouge rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again was released from jail after spending three months behind bars for violating the terms of his probation. Over Rolling Loud weekend, the rapper was shot at and his girlfriend was hit, which led to his arrest. An innocent bystander ended up losing his life and everybody is hoping that after this incident, the teenager is able to slow down and just focus on his music. At this point, he's one of the most famous names in the world, popping off on social platforms like YouTube by becoming one of the most-viewed male artists on the site. When he got out of jail, he emerged with a new look, showing off his weird mustache and short hair. His facial hair didn't last for too long because not one week later, YoungBoy has already embraced his boyish looks by chopping it off.



Cooper Neill/Getty Images

In a new photo posted to the rapper's girlfriend's page, YoungBoy can be seen without his viral mustache, wearing some 38 Baby merch in the background. The caption contains a duo of heart emojis with his girlfriend clearly happy to be able to see him out and about again.

NBA YoungBoy has been restricted from performing during his fourteen-month house arrest sentence. He is being forced to wear an ankle monitor at all times, which provides his location to the authorities. Do you prefer YoungBoy with or without a stache?

