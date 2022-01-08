NBA Youngboy Shares "Emo Love"

Youngboy Never Broke Again hasn't released his foot from the pedal ever since he was released from prison and put on house arrest. Despite his circumstances, he's able to stay in the studio, and fans have benefited the most. He dropped off Sincerely Kentrell in September before he was released, and then capped off 2021 with his long-awaited collaborative project with Cash Money co-founder Birdman, Live From The Bayou.

YB's YouTube page remains a goldmine for new music, and on Friday, he blessed fans with his latest effort, "Emo Love." The rapper doubles down on his rockstar phase, delivering a record that brings out his vulnerable side as he details the plethora of emotions he's dealt with in recent times.

Check out the latest from Youngboy below.

Quotable Lyrics

Stole my heart, don't know where you run or you from

You left me alone with fire in my lungs

You just left me to burn, baby

