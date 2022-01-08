mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NBA Youngboy Shares "Emo Love"

Aron A.
January 08, 2022 15:38
311 Views
24
3
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

Emo Love
YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
43% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
4 MAKE IT STOP

YB drops off a new single.


Youngboy Never Broke Again hasn't released his foot from the pedal ever since he was released from prison and put on house arrest. Despite his circumstances, he's able to stay in the studio, and fans have benefited the most. He dropped off Sincerely Kentrell in September before he was released, and then capped off 2021 with his long-awaited collaborative project with Cash Money co-founder BirdmanLive From The Bayou

YB's YouTube page remains a goldmine for new music, and on Friday, he blessed fans with his latest effort, "Emo Love." The rapper doubles down on his rockstar phase, delivering a record that brings out his vulnerable side as he details the plethora of emotions he's dealt with in recent times.

Check out the latest from Youngboy below.

Quotable Lyrics
Stole my heart, don't know where you run or you from
You left me alone with fire in my lungs
You just left me to burn, baby

YoungBoy Never Broke Again
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  4
  3
  311
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
YoungBoy Never Broke Again
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS NBA Youngboy Shares "Emo Love"
24
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject