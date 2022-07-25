NBA Youngboy Shares "Change" Ahead Of Next Album, "The Last Slimeto"

NBA Youngboy has released "Change," a new single from his upcoming album The Last Slimeto. The new track sees the rapper speak about how pain is the "only thing make change."

The music video for the song, which was released simultaneously, was directed by Isaac Garcia.

The new song comes just weeks after Youngboy was acquitted of federal gun charges. After the verdict was announced, he revealed that he plans on touring in the US.

The Last Slimeto is expected to be 30 tracks in length and is scheduled to release next month. The project will be his first full-length effort since 2021's Sincerely, Kentrell.

Check out NBA Youngboy's video for "Change" below and be on the lookout for The Last Slimeto on August 5.

Quotable Lyrics:

Feel like I'm losin' my sane

Pain only thing make change

Before anything, I'm a man

You don't want me, then for that n***a, don't change