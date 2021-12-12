NBA Youngboy Rides Out On "How Ya Kno"

It's been years since NBA Youngboy was a budding star that was starting to gain the attention of larger-than-life industry figures. At this point, NBA Youngboy is a bonafide star with the numbers to back it. However, Birdman has expressed his appreciation for NBA Youngboy, and the faith he had in the young rapper's potential.

For years, the two rappers hinted at the release of a joint project. And while we've received plenty of new music from NBA Youngboy, they finally came through with From The Bayou on Friday. Truthfully, it sounds like it's largely an NBA Youngboy album with cameos from Birdman. "How Ya Know" stuck out immediately after the album's release. Birdman isn't featured on the record but Youngboy's soulful melodies meet high-energy production for a stand-out on the project.

Check out the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I can’t leave the house, but still, I got my diamond chains on

I got diamond rings on with a AP on my arm

Wet that boy then clean it up, n***a, I get ya stain gone

