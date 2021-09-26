NBA Youngboy Revs Up On "Forgiato"

NBA Youngboy's only gotten bigger since he first broke out with the release of "Free Smoke." The rapper's dedicated fanbase have been riding for him everywhere, including in most comment sections where they are willing to shit on your fave by stating, "YB Better." In fact, the rapper ended up using that for billboards in promotion of his latest album, Sincerely, Kentrell.

Youngboy's album is entirely featureless, offering fans a body of work consisting of the rapper's unadulterated thoughts and feelings. While there are melancholic moments where YB describes struggles with mental health and addiction, he offers a fiery banger with "Forgiato." Riding smooth Southern production handled by Dubba-AA, Mike Laury, and The Lottery, NBA Youngboy comes through swinging with aggression and defiance in the face of pressure, whether it's in the streets or the media.

YB's latest album has been doing numbers on streaming services but it seems entirely possible that it could be able to end Drake's three-week reign atop the Billboard 200 with Certified Lover Boy. If that's the case, then NBA Youngboy could join the ranks of 2Pac and Lil Wayne as one of three artists to top the charts from behind bars.

Quotable Lyrics

Over seven times, never seen my shooter, real gravedigger, contract business

Better tell ’em I'll zip them n***as, hanging out that Escalade with that Ruger

Talking to my mama 'bout what they claimin', while she saying, "Fuck ’em, tell a bitch prove it"

Don dada, boss man, they don't wanna do it

