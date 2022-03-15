NBA YoungBoy Releases New Song, "I Got The Bag"

Baton Rouge-based rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again is back again with the release of another new song, titled "I Got The Bag."

Releasing the new video single on YouTube on Monday evening (March 14), the 22-year-old rapper keeps his consistency intact with the new release, following his full-length release a few weeks ago with DaBaby. As he continues to create noise in the music industry with his various feuds against rival rappers, "I Got The Bag" seemingly features no diss lyrics, which is somewhat refreshing considering his recent exchanged lyrical fire with Lil Durk.

In the first verse, YB appears to mention his upcoming court case, for which he is facing seven years in prison. He confidently states that he doesn't care what the prosecutors say because they can't X him out.

Listen to the new single below and let us know what you think of it in the comments.





Quotable Lyrics:

And that Bentley feel special when inside

And you know that McLaren don't get drove for nothin'

I'm gon' forever live if my name die

I'ma stack up that money forever-ever