NBA YoungBoy Releases Aggressive New Song "Step On Sh*t"

Perhaps the most consistent rapper in the game right now, Youngboy Never Broke Again has officially released a new song called "Step On Shit."

It's not uncommon to see a brand new song pop up on the superstar's YouTube page without much notice. Somehow, he always seems to rack up views insanely quickly too. The cult of Youngboy Never Broke Again is very powerful and they are seemingly always checking for his drops. Case in point: just thirty minutes after uploading his recent video onto the web, it has already garnered over 350,000 views.

"Step On Shit" is the latest release from Baton Rouge rapper NBA Youngboy, who has seen his search value skyrocket since his beef this weekend with Kodak Black. He was also dragged into some crazy drama when his "wife" Yaya Mayweather, Floyd's daughter, stabbed his baby mama for intruding on her time with the 20-year-old.

This is a very menacing record, seemingly directed toward somebody going against the young man. While he doesn't call out Kodak Black by name, many will assume that he is the target of this piece.

Listen to the new song and watch the video below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Dirty ass n***a always lookin’ for a fuckin’ lick

Angry ass n***a always mad, it make no fuckin’ sense

Savage ass n***a, always walkin’ with a dirty stick

Dangerous ass n***a, all he wanna do is step on shit