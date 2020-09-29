NBA Youngboy might be more successful than he's ever been in his career but unfortunately, he still has legal issues to tend to. The rapper was arrested and charged, along with fifteen others, after police responded to reports of a large group of people waving guns and shooting a music video. On their arrival, police discovered guns and drugs including Hydrocodone, Xanax, three grams of cannabis as well as handguns and rifles. Police discovered $47K in cash on NBA Youngboy at the time of the arrest.



Via HNHH

The rapper has since been released from jail, according to WBRZ. The rapper was reportedly released on Tuesday afternoon, though it isn't clear whether he posted a bond. A video of the rapper walking out of the jail started surfacing online shortly after his lawyer issued a statement declaring his client innocent.

"It is important to remember that when someone is arrested for a crime it does not mean they are guilty of anything," he said. "Kentrell Gaulden [NBA Youngboy's real name] is innocent of the crimes he was arrested for yesterday evening. He did not possess any firearms nor did he possess any controlled dangerous substances. Law enforcement arrived on scene without any evidence of a crime occurring and immediately detained 15-20 young black men solely based on an alleged tip that firearms were present on the scene."

He added, "We still have the Second Amendment in the United States. The immediate detention of these black men was illegal in that it violated their Constitutional rights. The subsequent searches conducted by law enforcement were also illegal. Even with the illegal searches that were conducted, no firearms or controlled dangerous substances were found on Mr. Gaulden’s person or in his immediate control. Mr. Gaulden is innocent of the charges he was booked on last night and looks forward to defending himself as such."

[Via]