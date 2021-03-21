Quavo and Saweetie's very public breakup has taken social media by storm. Saweetie's two-liner in response to her ex's claims that she disappointed him by seemingly exposing his infidelity has sparked memes all across Twitter comparing the Icy Girl to Drake. The breakup even turned into a family affair when Quavo's sister called Saweetie a "self-centered b*tch" following their split, prompting Saweetie's aunt to jump into her defense. The latest third-party to weigh in on the breakup is NBA YoungBoy, who didn't seem as amused by Saweetie's comeback.



Erika Goldring / Contributor / Getty Images

During an Instagram live on Friday (March 19)-- the same one he came clean about being "lost" on, the rapper and friend of the Migos' member reacted to the news of the split. "These h*es ain't sh*t boy. These h*es ain't shit cuz," said the rapper to an associate off-screen.

"Shawty told slime 'take careeee.' Boy," he continued while laughing. The remainder of what the "Kacey Talk" rapper says is hard to make out, but it sounds like something along the lines of, "n*gga tryna play-talk like he crazy boy..."

Quavo and Saweetie's breakup has opened up conversations across social media, with fellow celebs even previously having weighed in. Cyn Santana came out in support of Saweetie and spoke of her experience with a cheating ex, while 50 Cent and Adrien Broner also weighed in.