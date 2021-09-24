NBA YoungBoy may still be in jail at the moment, but even his federal firearm possession charges aren't enough to diminish the young artist's ever-increasing stardom. In a recent interview on the Big Facts Podcast, Birdman forecasted that YoungBoy will soon be the biggest rapper in the world, and now, NBA YoungBoy has managed to maneuver through all of his legal troubles to treat fans with his new album, Sincerely, Kentrell.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

While fans continue to react to the Louisiana rapper's ambitious 21-track project, images have surfaced of a new billboard that shows NBA YoungBoy Smiling with the message "NO FEATURES NECESSARY" plastered in capitalized green letters. Internet trolls and YoungBoy fans alike will likely find some humor in the smaller message underneath, which reads, "#YBBetter Sincerely, Kentrell."

The arrival of NBA YoungBoy's self-assured billboard comes months after it was reported that he skipped out on a studio session with J. Cole, who has famously released several back-to-back albums without features — after having the Dreamville artist wait for him for eight hours. It was also recently reported that the Top artist doesn't even pay for features, and according to Herm Tha Blacksheep, he has allegedly turned down hundred-thousand-dollar feature requests.

Check out a photo of the NBA YoungBoy's bold statement below.

If you haven't yet heard NBA YoungBoy's third studio album, listen to Sincerely, Kentrell here.