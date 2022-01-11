Production collective Internet Money has been behind some of the biggest hip-hop songs of the last few years -- mainly "Lemonade" and "His & Hers" -- and it looks like Taz Taylor, Nick Mira, and the rest of the gang have found their next big hit.

22-year-old Baton Rouge-based rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been on a dominant run, becoming the most popular artist on YouTube for the last three years. As he continues to feed his fans with new music every other day, YoungBoy announced that he has a new mixtape coming out this month. It looks like his collaboration with Internet Money could have found a permanent home on the tracklist because Taz Taylor, one of the main producers at IM, has officially announced a release date for the collaboration, which is also due out this month.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Sharing a preview of the song, titled "Flossin'", which includes footage of YoungBoy in the studio recording the track, was posted on social media with the release date. The song will be out on January 21. It's presently unclear whether this will be part of YoungBoy's new mixtape or if this is a separate release.

As we count down the days until YoungBoy's collaboration with Internet Money, check out the preview below and let us know what you think. Does it sound like a hit?