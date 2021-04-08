A picture of Youngboy Never Broke Again flashing his pearly whites behind bars began circulating on social media on Wednesday, giving fans of the 21-year-old rapper an eye into how he's feeling since his incarceration two weeks ago. Following the initial picture's appearance on the web, a handful of other photos from the same set have been leaked, showing more of the rapper's latest flicks from the big house.

The photos were seemingly taken as Youngboy took a phone call. He smiles widely in one of the shots, surely excited to be contacting somebody on the outside. During the call, he's surrounded by other inmates. The rapper wears an orange jumpsuit without a face mask.

The new photos of Youngboy have been shared on popular hip-hop blog pages across Instagram and Twitter, including by DJ Akademiks, a close friend of YB. People in the comments are pointing out the rapper's fresh braids, wondering who took the time to get Top looking right behind bars. Others are pointing out how happy he appears in the pictures.

Youngboy is presently facing up to ten years in prison with some lawyers stating that it will be "very hard" to avoid jail time since the rapper ran from the cops during his arrest. He was reportedly denied bail after allegedly skipping out on a mandatory drug test.



We will continue to keep you updated as more information is released regarding Youngboy Never Broke Again's case.