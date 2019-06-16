NBA YoungBoy Pens Ode To His Children On "4 Sons Of A King"

Despite his current incarceration, NBA YoungBoy has decidedly flipped the script as Father's Day has arrived. On a day when dads are looking forward to being celebrated by their families, the 19-year -old has instead dropped off a new ode to his four young sons, sharing with us "4 Sons Of A King."

It's an introspective cut that finds the troubled Baton Rouge rapper reflecting on the balancing act of his career and the bits of quality time that he gets with his children. Announcing the new track, YoungBoy sends a message via the Instagram caption attached to a snippet of the track: "I'm sorry to everyone I let down."

YoungBoy is currently facing the possibility of a 10-year suspended sentence following his most recent arrest. He's being held on a possible probation violation for his involvement in a shootout that left an innocent bystander dead in South Florida during ROlling Loud weekend.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't wanna fuck this up

Say what you wanna do cause girl I'm fallin'

Pick me up when I'm fallin'

When we land we be ballin'