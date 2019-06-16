mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NBA YoungBoy Pens Ode To His Children On "4 Sons Of A King"

Milca P.
June 16, 2019 02:15
758 Views
40
3
CoverCover

4 Sons Of A King
NBA Youngboy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

NBA YoungBoy shares a new Father's Day track.


Despite his current incarceration, NBA YoungBoy has decidedly flipped the script as Father's Day has arrived. On a day when dads are looking forward to being celebrated by their families, the 19-year -old has instead dropped off a new ode to his four young sons, sharing with us "4 Sons Of A King."

It's an introspective cut that finds the troubled Baton Rouge rapper reflecting on the balancing act of his career and the bits of quality time that he gets with his children. Announcing the new track, YoungBoy sends a message via the Instagram caption attached to a snippet of the track: "I'm sorry to everyone I let down."

YoungBoy is currently facing the possibility of a 10-year suspended sentence following his most recent arrest. He's being held on a possible probation violation for his involvement in a shootout that left an innocent bystander dead in South Florida during ROlling Loud weekend.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't wanna fuck this up
Say what you wanna do cause girl I'm fallin'
Pick me up when I'm fallin'
When we land we be ballin'

 

NBA Youngboy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  0
  3
  758
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
NBA Youngboy new music father's day YoungBoy Never Broke Again 4 sons of a king Songs
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS NBA YoungBoy Pens Ode To His Children On "4 Sons Of A King"
60
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject