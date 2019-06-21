YoungBoy Never Broke Again just can't catch a break. The 19-year-old rapper from Baton Rouge, Louisiana has been in and out of jail for the last couple of years. During his time on the outside, he's absolutely blown up, becoming one of the most popular rappers in the world. At just nineteen, NBA YoungBoy has a bright future ahead of him. Hopefully, he's able to clean up his act soon and learn that he can't just run around causing trouble -- especially at this stage of his career. During a court appearance today, YoungBoy was ordered to spend the next two months in jail and once he gets out, he will be on house arrest for fourteen months.

The rapper, born Kentrell Gaulden, has been in jail since right after Rolling Loud Festival in Miami and he will be staying put for at least the next sixty days. YoungBoy was ordered by a judge to serve ninety days behind bars but the time he's already served will be accounted for. When he's released, he will need to wear an ankle monitor for fourteen months on house arrest. As a result, he will reportedly be unable to perform. The update was reported by WAFB9, a local news site.

Gaulden was on probation for a 2016 shooting case and one of the terms of his probation was that he would need to stay out of trouble. After his recent arrests, the judge decided to discipline him by forcing him to some extra jail time. Do you think he'll ever clean up his act?