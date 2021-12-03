YoungBoy Never Broke Again is very much a lone wolf. While he operates his Never Broke Again label with artists including Quando Rondo, NoCap, Rjae, P Yungin, and more, the Baton Rouge-raised rapper has proven over the years that he enjoys his alone time, usually coming through with featureless albums and mixtapes. When he does choose to collaborate with somebody, it's generally with an artist that's signed to him.

Given his troubling legal situation over the last few years, the public hasn't gotten too many chances to hear from YoungBoy in official interviews, so when the 22-year-old music superstar spoke for hours in a Clubhouse room with DJ Akademiks this week, the moment was very newsworthy. We've covered a few angles from their conversation already and now, we're focusing on the answers YoungBoy provided when he was asked if he listens to other current rappers, including Polo G, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, and Yungeen Ace.

Unsurprisingly, YoungBoy answered that, no, he doesn't listen to them.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"You listen to Polo G?" asked DJ Akademiks.

"Fuck no," replied YoungBoy. "You talkin' crazy, you playin'."

"Man, I'm just asking, man," innocently said Ak before leading into his next question. "Like, [21] Savage. Savage is my n***a. He dope."

"Fuck no!" said YoungBoy.

"What about Yungeen Ace?" asked Ak.

After giving that one some thought, he went on to answer the exact same thing, uttering, "Fuck no. Shit, no."

"Baby?" questioned Ak, referring to Lil Baby.

"No," calmly responded YB.



Cooper Neill/Getty Images

It seems as though YoungBoy Never Broke Again might only listen to his own music. Do you think his sound is so unique because he doesn't listen to anybody else?

Listen to the clip below to hear his responses.



