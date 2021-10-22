NBA YoungBoy has one of the most dedicated fanbases in all of hip-hop, and they have been riding for him all throughout his recent stint in jail. YoungBoy has been in prison for about six months now on federal weapons charges, and many have been calling for his release. There have been various petitions to get him freed, and fans are doing everything they can for YoungBoy to get his autonomy back.

With that being said, it shouldn't come as a surprise that supporters were ecstatic today as DJ Akademiks reported that a judge could allow him to be released from jail on house arrest. The conditions of the release would include YoungBoy staying in Utah, all while having his home surrounded by military guards.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Just moments ago, Akademiks took to Twitter with the news that YoungBoy would, indeed, be released today. His conditional bond release was approved by the judge, and now, he will get to have a bit more freedom than he has been used to over these past few months. While he still has many legal battles ahead of him, this is still a win for him and his fanbase.

This continues to be a developing story

UPDATE:

According to DJ Akademiks, YoungBoy must remain in prison as he still needs to receive bond for a separate case in which a firearm was allegedly found in his vehicle.