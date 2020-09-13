NBA Youngboy Needs A Cemetary For These "Dead Trollz"

According to the first-week sales projections, NBA Youngboy is leaning towards nabbing another #1 debut with his new album Top. Delivered on Friday, the project only includes features from Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg with some of the project's best moments happening when NBA Youngboy is all on his own.

Among the many standouts off of the project, NBA Youngboy slides through with the menacing, "Dead Trollz." He initially teased the single on Instagram Live. With the hype he built off of the preview, it only made sense that he deliver an accompanying visual for the song. As someone who attempts to remain mysterious yet is constantly embroiled in some sort of public drama, the rapper takes aim at the Internet trolls with a long-list of his track record. Filled with aggression and Southern heat, NBA Youngboy comes out the gate swinging on this one and perhaps takes aim at one of the most famous trolls of all. Check it out below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Mask on, slang that heater

Man down, call the people

Got 'em tryna troll

Pussy n***a troll that he can't get no feature

I got meds in my kidney, sippin' mud out the liter

Want my own cemetery, get 'em buried, call the preacher

Don't like me, then fuck 'em, I won’t go that way with gang, n***a

Log offline, get active, fuck your caption, what you sayin', n***a?

Pussy ass n***as ain't trappers, they ain't factors, they can't hang with us

