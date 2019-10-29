YoungBoy Never Broke Again is talented enough to continue rapping for the rest of his life, racking up millions of streams on a regular basis. The current reigning King of YouTube dominates the video-sharing platform, doubling his competitors weekly. Even the fiercest of rivals don't phase NBA YoungBoy on YouTube. He's been known to absolutely obliterate anybody and everybody that steps to him over there, including superstars Post Malone, DaBaby, Chris Brown, and more. If ever he decides that music isn't his thing anymore, he has already found his side hustle as a tattoo artist, recently going viral for a video of him giving his boy Baby Joe a large tattoo on his leg.



Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

Listening to Lil Tjay in the tattoo shop, NBA YoungBoy took control of the gun and calmed down for a minute, operating the tool with utmost precision and inking his homie with a script-based piece. YB actually seems to be quite chill while doing this. Maybe it's not the first time he uses a tattoo gun.

In other NBA YoungBoy tattoo news, Bhad Bhabie actually ended up getting her marking of his government name, Kentrell, covered up on her hand. Months after initially defending the piece, she decided to get something over it and her reasoning why is currently unclear. Maybe Kentrell is the one who decided that for her?

