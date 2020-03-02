For the better part of last year, Baton Rouge rapper Youngboy Never Broke Again was unable to perform after being forced to stay in his home, being sentenced to house arrest for violating the terms of his probation. His probation has since been revoked but, if it were up to the 20-year-old, he likely wouldn't have even been booking shows because he was apparently making millions of dollars during his time off.

In a new video shared by several media outlets, including on DJ Akademiks' page, NBA Youngboy can be heard speaking about his time on house arrest, recalling a conversation where he was asked if he was present at a particular venue for a performance.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

"I ain't performed in so long. I think that was you who asked me that yesterday, am I out here to perform? I told that n***a, 'fuck no,'" said YB. "I really done made millions of dollars while being on house arrest. They done showed me that I could make millions of dollars by not going on stage and performing. Now I feel like, 'man, what the fuck I gotta go on stage for in front of all them people?'"

While this likely was not meant as a diss to his fans, some are perceiving it as such. After all, there are millions of people around the world who would jump at the opportunity to see the young star perform live. Others believe that he has a point. If he's making coin solely from his studio releases, why would he waste his energy going on stage when he can just continue dropping albums and counting his paper?

What do you think?