Many renditions of people with the same looks or voice as NBA YoungBoy have gone viral, fueling meme inspirations that play on different sports league names to replace the "NBA." The most prominent of these was Lil Pnut, or as the internet liked to call him, "NCAA YoungBoy."

Lil Pnut amassed over 150,000 followers on Instagram as an influencer due to this. However, this week, the 21-year-old tragically lost his life. On Jan. 28, Union Springs police in Alabama found his body in a dumpster, and it is currently unknown how he met his demise.

Fellow influencer and YouTuber clutch318money broke the news to his fans, as he and Lil Pnut had a strong friendship. He explained that Lil Pnut had been hoping to visit him in Louisiana, and perhaps wanted to leave Alabama because of safety concerns: "It’s a real sick feeling but like, I’m heartbroken in so many ways because he went back home to Alabama not so long ago and uh he called me a couple days in a row and was asking you know if he could come back to Louisiana."

The internet was heartbroken and shocked to learn the news about Lil Pnut's, AKA NCAA YoungBoy, passing, as he primarily brought smiles to people's faces his entire life.

We at HotNewHipHop send our condolences to those close to Lil Pnut.

