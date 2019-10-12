We were blessed with another big week of hip hop releases and we gathered them all in one place for you to dive into. Let's sift through them, shall we? First, we got the return of NBA Youngboy after a tumultuous year with the criminal system. We know Youngboy is a prolific artist, hustling hard to drop several projects per year. However, obstacles have been slowing him down and we're only now getting our first full-length release from him in 2019. It comes in the form of AI Youngboy 2, the sequel to his 2018 project. We've selected the first track off the tape to add to our FIRE EMOJI playlist, but once you hear the hunger he's packed into it, you'll likely want to check out the rest of the tape's 18 tracks.

Next, we got another single from Gucci Mane off his upcoming album, Woptober II, dropping on 10/17. Last week, he gave us a piece of it with his collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, "Big Booty." While that song turned out pretty predictable, this week's offering, "Tootsies," is anything but boring. The hectic beat an the ever-dexterous Lil Baby lead Gucci into new territory. In a tone suitable for ghost stories, Gucci tells you about his haunted house on the chorus, making the song perfect for the Halloween season.

Another exciting release this week is Lil Tjay's debut album, True 2 Myself. The South Bronx rapper's star only continues to rise and over 17 tracks, he proves why he's deserving of all the attention. Aside from being backed by Columbia Records, there's nothing like getting a music icon's co-sign to confirm that you're gonna go far. In the case of Lil Tjay, he received the co-sign from none other than Lil Wayne and in the glorious form of a feature. Tunechi hops on Tjay's hit, "Leaked," adding a strong verse and background vocals that bolster the whole track. Get started on your week's hip hop homework below.

