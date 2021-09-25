NBA Youngboy Kicks Off With "Bad Morning"

Boosie once said during Meek Mill's previous stint behind bars that the Philadelphia rapper would emerge hotter than ever. It seems that the same could be said for NBA Youngboy who just released a new album from behind bars. While he's passed along messages to his fans in the months that he's been away, his numbers on YouTube and streaming services indicate that he's gearing up to take the industry by storm when he returns.

Just as Birdman declared NBA Youngboy the next artist to blow up, the rapper dropped off his latest body of work, Sincerely, Kentrell. Boasting 21 tracks in total, the rapper opens up the project with a statement on "Bad Morning." Gospel organs and shredding guitars fuel the production for NBA Youngboy to offer a dose of honest reflection and bossed up flexes. It's a song that captures Youngboy's trials and tribulations, as well as his perseverance throughout the ups and downs. It's a

Quotable Lyrics

N***as steady rappin', we be shootin' at the b*tch

Sound of the stick go 'BOOM' when it hit

Sound of the smoke, real loud when it's lit

Still let it off with the crowd in the midst