NBA YoungBoy Keeps Emptying The Clip With Another New Video "Lost Motives"

Alex Zidel
November 08, 2019 09:37
Lost Motives
YoungBoy Never Broke Again

NBA YoungBoy drops ANOTHER new video.


After dropping his new project AI YoungBoy 2 last month, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is already back with some fresh music. Somebody should give this man an award for consistency because, every time he decides to drop a new song, it's just as good as the last. On a pretty busy day for new music, NBA YoungBoy officially returns with his video for "Lost Motives."

Much like some of the stand-out tracks on the AI YoungBoy 2 tape, the Baton Rouge rapper rides smoothly over a piano-laced instrumental, quickening his pace and impressing his audience once again. At this point, it's no surprise why YB is the undisputed King of YouTube. In less than twenty-four hours, this video has already racked up over a million views, speaking to the impact of the young star. YoungBoy Never Broke Again is a force to be reckoned with and this proves it once again.

Alongside a video directed by LouieKnows, "Lost Motives" is officially out now. What do you think of it?

Quotable Lyrics:

For the fall, they been waiting on me, I know that's what they all say
Live it up, they been hating on me, I ain't tripping cause we all paid
New Givenchys, fuck the critics
Riding on the wave, you gon' wash away

YoungBoy Never Broke Again
