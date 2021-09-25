This week marked the formal end of summer 2021 but there's plenty of music that will be getting us through the months ahead. This week, in particular, was quite active in the rap game. Plenty of dope projects and songs arrived on Friday morning, and as usual, we got you covered with the best of the best this week with our Fire Emoji playlist. From NBA Youngboy to Westside Gunn, here's the breakdown of this week's playlist:

While he might be locked up, NBA Youngboy is still making some massive moves. On Friday, the rapper's project Sincerely, Kentrell dropped with entirely no features whatsoever. Regardless, the rapper dominates this week's playlist with three tracks in total including "No Where" and "Make Or Break Me."

Following his rift with Karen Civil, Joyner Lucas came through with some new music. His brand new single titled, "Your Heart" ft. J. Cole, has already received praise and it was a no-brainer that we'd include it on this week's playlist.

Westside Gunn also claims space on the playlist this week with the release of Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Side B. "Forest Lawn" is an immediate highlight off of the project.

Other additions to this week's playlist include Moneybagg Yo's "Wockesha" remix ft. Lil Wayne and Ashanti, Baby Keem and Brent Faiyaz's collab, as well as Gunna and Future's "Too Easy."