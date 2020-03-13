NBA Youngboy Is Lonely On "Unchartered Love"

There is a reason why Youngboy Never Broke Again, the 20-year-old Baton Rouge rapper, remains on top of YouTube's artist charts on a constant basis. The rising star continually releases new content for his loyal fanbase to consume on a repeat basis, streaming his hits incessantly and allowing him to reach his current position. Despite having released two new projects in the span of a few months, Youngboy Never Broke Again isn't doing much to promote those bodies of work. Instead, he's letting them pick up traction organically. On the drop front, he's coming through with a bunch of unreleased heat, revealing his second new video of the week today with 'Unchartered Love."

Constantly searching for answers about his woes in the love department, Youngboy Never Broke Again is one of the most vulnerable gangsters we've ever heard on the microphone. Though menacing in his bars, there is a layer of emotion behind each utterance that the Baton Rouge native naturally allows to exit his body. His tone is lonely, and on a song like "Unchartered Love," it helps the listener to connect that much more with the man behind the mic.

Once again, this record is supplemented by a low-budget video.

What do you think of this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

Baby, I know you me riding all alone

Baby, come see the good in me

'Cause they won't accept me

And I feel I'm scarred for my wrongs