mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NBA Youngboy Is Lonely On "Unchartered Love"

Alex Zidel
March 13, 2020 09:54
634 Views
74
2
NBA Youngboy via YouTubeNBA Youngboy via YouTube
NBA Youngboy via YouTube

Unchartered Love
YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (8)
Rate
Audience Rating
6 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Youngboy Never Broke Again releases his second new video of the week with "Unchartered Love."


There is a reason why Youngboy Never Broke Again, the 20-year-old Baton Rouge rapper, remains on top of YouTube's artist charts on a constant basis. The rising star continually releases new content for his loyal fanbase to consume on a repeat basis, streaming his hits incessantly and allowing him to reach his current position. Despite having released two new projects in the span of a few months, Youngboy Never Broke Again isn't doing much to promote those bodies of work. Instead, he's letting them pick up traction organically. On the drop front, he's coming through with a bunch of unreleased heat, revealing his second new video of the week today with 'Unchartered Love."

Constantly searching for answers about his woes in the love department, Youngboy Never Broke Again is one of the most vulnerable gangsters we've ever heard on the microphone. Though menacing in his bars, there is a layer of emotion behind each utterance that the Baton Rouge native naturally allows to exit his body. His tone is lonely, and on a song like "Unchartered Love," it helps the listener to connect that much more with the man behind the mic.

Once again, this record is supplemented by a low-budget video.

What do you think of this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

Baby, I know you me riding all alone
Baby, come see the good in me
'Cause they won't accept me
And I feel I'm scarred for my wrongs

YoungBoy Never Broke Again
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  7  4
  2
  634
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
YoungBoy Never Broke Again NBA Youngboy new song new music
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS NBA Youngboy Is Lonely On "Unchartered Love"
74
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject