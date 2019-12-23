20-year-old rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again is doing something special in the music industry. The man has absolutely taken over social media, earning the majority of his plays on YouTube from his extremely loyal fanbase. In any given week, NBA YoungBiy will double the stats of people like DaBaby, Post Malone, and others, proving that he's the true king of the internet. The Baton Rouge native has been releasing a lot of new music as of late, blessing us with "Dirty Iyanna" the other day. Whenever he does drop though, some of his followers tend to focus on his personal life instead of the actual content being presented. YB is done with that and he's possibly taking a break from oversharing on social media.

The jokes about YoungBoy Never Broke Again's romantic life are so common that the rapper is considering a straight-up break from sharing what's on his mind. Of course, his musical outlet will not be affected by this. You can always expect the young man to divulge all his problems in his tracks. But he's definitely reconsidering his social media usage, telling fans that he no longer wants to speak about certain aspects of his being. "I really don’t want to discuss what I’m dealing with personally," wrote the rapper in a new tweet.

While this may seem counterproductive to some, others actually need a warning that the personal updates will be more infrequent in the coming weeks. Hopefully, YoungBoy is doing well mentally.