NBA Youngboy Is Back With His Latest Drop "All In"

Aron A.
July 25, 2020 16:04
Youngboy Never Broke Again reflects on public pressure and his relationship with the media on his latest release.


You never know when NBA Youngboy will deliver new music. Though he's one of the biggest artists in rap right now with the numbers to back it, he's taken a more guerilla-style approach when it comes to releasing music. Rather than a whole rollout urging fans to pre-save new music on Spotify, he spontaneously emerges with a new song accompanied by visuals.

The media coverage of his personal life has turned Youngboy into a recluse, of sorts. However, the booth is an outlet for him to address all the rumors surrounding his name. The rapper delivers honesty in its totality on his latest single, "All In." The rapper addresses heartbreak and loss over the Yung Lan guitar-tinged production while speaking on the traumatic experiences he's dealt with during his rough upbringing. 

Check out his latest track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Question my girl but love her strong, you know how that is
Prayin' for my daddy to come home, pray he get it up here
Hope he come take me away, get me from off of these pills
And come get my from off of this drink before my kidney say fail

