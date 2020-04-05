mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NBA Youngboy Is Back With "AI Nash"

Aron A.
April 05, 2020 16:24
1.1K Views
25
13
VIa YouTube VIa YouTube
VIa YouTube

AI Nash
YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
33% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
4 MAKE IT STOP

Youngboy Never Broke Again unleashes his latest single, "AI Nash."


The past twenty-four hours have been filled with nothing but drama for NBA Youngboy. The rapper was caught in the middle of an altercation between the mother of his child and his girlfriend/fiancee, Yaya Mayweather. However, even then, the rapper still finds ways to keep his fans satisfied, especially in the middle of the current social drought we're all in. Teaming up with Cole Bennett, the rapper released the visuals for his brand new single, "AI Nash." A cold banger, Youngboy Never Broke Again flexes on the opps as he compares having an array of women to Steve Nash's jersey number. 

Youngboy Never Broke Again has been blessing the streets with new music even after the release of his February project, Still Flexin, Still Steppin. Peep the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
Why she dissing on a nigga? I ain't stuntin' on a hoe
I got money, I said, I can transform any this hoe
Make a bitch 4KTrey, I'ma loan me a hoe
Cut the grass full of snakes, tell the lawnmower, blow

YoungBoy Never Broke Again
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  5
  13
  1.1K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
YoungBoy Never Broke Again
13 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS NBA Youngboy Is Back With "AI Nash"
25
13
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject