Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again is confirmed to still be alive and well after a troubling rumor started circulating from Facebook. Somebody began circulating the false news that the Baton Rouge-based rapper was found dead inside of his jail cell, however, law enforcement sources have confirmed that Youngboy is still alive.

According to USA Today, the report stems from a Facebook user who shared a screenshot that said: "The worlds biggest artist NBA YOUNGBOY who's real name is Kentrell DeSeaun Gaulden was found dead in his cell earlier today." The post was shared on May 19 and started picking up traction this week.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Greg Moroux, chief legal counsel at St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, told USA Today that the rumor is completely false. As of this publication, Youngboy remains locked up at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, where he has been incarcerated since last month. He was arrested in April after fleeing from police. The rapper has an outstanding warrant for his arrest from a previous incident in September 2020.

Throughout the last few weeks, fans have heard from Youngboy through a series of letters he has written from his jail cell. The rapper also wrote a lengthy note for his girlfriend, who is presently expecting the rapper's eighth child. At midnight, Youngboy has a new song coming out with Rod Wave as part of Kawhi Leonard's upcoming music project.



Erika Goldring/Getty Images

