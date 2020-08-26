NBA Youngboy Is About His "Murda Business" On New Song

With just a few weeks before the release of his new album TOP, which has already gone #1 on the Apple Music charts off pre-orders alone, Youngboy Never Broke Again is releasing another track.

One of the most popular new-generation rappers in the world, the 20-year-old superstar is returning with his new single "Murda Business," marking the fifth release from his upcoming album drop.

"Murda Business" was released alongside a brand new music video, showing NBA Youngboy with his crew, running the streets and going through the motions. This is just another day in the life of one of Baton Rouge's biggest rappers.

Listen to the track below and let us know if you're looking forward to YB's new album. TOP comes out on September 11.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'ma heart-stopper with this killing shit

I'ma the murder doctor

I got one chopper for his nine partners

When I finish, hoes say they heard about him