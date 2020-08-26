mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NBA Youngboy Is About His "Murda Business" On New Song

Alex Zidel
August 26, 2020 09:07
1.2K Views
25
5
Never Broke Again, LLC./Atlantic RecordsNever Broke Again, LLC./Atlantic Records
Never Broke Again, LLC./Atlantic Records

Murda Business
YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
31% (8)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
5 MAKE IT STOP

Youngboy Never Broke Again releases his new song and video "Murda Business" ahead of his album drop.


With just a few weeks before the release of his new album TOP, which has already gone #1 on the Apple Music charts off pre-orders alone, Youngboy Never Broke Again is releasing another track.

One of the most popular new-generation rappers in the world, the 20-year-old superstar is returning with his new single "Murda Business," marking the fifth release from his upcoming album drop. 

"Murda Business" was released alongside a brand new music video, showing NBA Youngboy with his crew, running the streets and going through the motions. This is just another day in the life of one of Baton Rouge's biggest rappers.

Listen to the track below and let us know if you're looking forward to YB's new album. TOP comes out on September 11.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'ma heart-stopper with this killing shit
I'ma the murder doctor
I got one chopper for his nine partners
When I finish, hoes say they heard about him

YoungBoy Never Broke Again
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  5
  5
  1.2K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
YoungBoy Never Broke Again NBA Youngboy Music Videos new music top
5 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS NBA Youngboy Is About His "Murda Business" On New Song
25
5
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject