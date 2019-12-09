YoungBoy Never Broke Again has the most complicated love life out of... well, literally anybody. This man cycles through women at an astounding rate. Perhaps the most famous of his romantic exploits thus far has been Floyd Mayweather's daughter. After dating Yaya, NBA YoungBoy was seen with Kodak Black's ex-girlfriend before trading shots with his ex Jania, claiming that she's the one who gave him herpes. Hopefully, his situation down there is dealt with because he's just debuted his new girl and she's also pretty successful herself.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The daughter of Kel Mitchell, Lyric Mitchell, just revealed that she's in a relationship with NBA YoungBoy, referring to herself as his "NBA YoungGirl." The 19-year-old is the child of the famous Kenan & Kel star and she's also a rapper in her own right, going by the name Young Lyric. She updated her social media feed with a series of photos with the Baton Rouge native, embracing the star in the kitchen. Both stars are iced out with diamond grills and a flashy chain around Lyric's neck.

Who's holding bets on how long this relationship will last? For all we know, they could already have broken up. It doesn't seem as though NBA YoungBoy is a very serious guy when it comes to holding it down for one woman. He might already be on the prowl.